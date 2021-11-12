Was Leonardo DiCaprio going to be Spiderman? 5 facts about the actor on his birthday – El Sol de Puebla

Without a doubt Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the actors most beloved in the entertainment world and over the years he has shown his enormous talent, but whatdid you know he was considered to bring spiderman to life? this and others more fun facts about his life and career, we will reveal them below, in the frame for the day of his birthday.

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles, California, November 11th from 1974; His artistic career began from a very young age and throughout this he has interpreted any kind of characters, that is why for many he is considered a Hollywood legend and a chameleon actor, despite the fact that there were those who doubted it and thought that he would not go beyond being the pretty boy who reached the top in Titanic.

But he is not only an actor, since when he is not on a recording set he acts as environmental and political activist, not for nothing is one of the most beloved characters in the world, that is why in his 47th birthday We reveal some information that you probably did not know.

GERMAN-AMERICAN FAMILY

Leo was born in Hollywood, California and is the only child of Irmelin Indenbirke, a secretary born in Germany with American roots and George DiCaprio, an underground comic artist and comic book producer-distributor, from half Italian descent (Naples) and half german (Bavaria).

He comes from a family that has also given him russian roots, as her maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken was a Russian-born German citizen. His parents separated when the actor was 2 years old.

ROBERT DE NIRO CHOSE HIM FROM HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN

In 1993 Robert de Niro chose him out of 400 applicants for his movie “This boy’s life”, Tape with which DiCaprio’s career would advance; that same year he had the opportunity to work with Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis on ¿Who does Gilbert Grape love?, in which Leonardo played a young man with a mental disability.

WAS IT GOING TO BE SPIDERMAN? THIS AND OTHER FILMS I WAS GOING TO INTERPRET

It is said that he was considered to play the role of Peter Parker in Spiderman (2002), but finally the leading role went to Tobey Maguire.

DiCaprio once expressed an interest in participating in the “Moulin rouge”, Then he confessed that he sings terrible, so he himself put an end to the possibilities of appearing in the film; a role he turned down was the main one in “American psycho“Well, according to him, his fans were teenagers and could have been disturbed to see him play a psychopath. Finally, Christian Bale took his place.

Likewise, director Quentin Tarantino even considered DiCaprio for the role of SS Colonel Hans Landa in “Inglorious Bastards”(2009), but in the end he decided on Christoh Waltz; one more where we could have seen it would have been in Batman forever, since he did casting for the role of Robin, although we know that Chris O’Donnell took it.

HIS NAME IN HONOR OF DA VINCI

Leonardo’s name was in honor of the Florentine polymath of the Italian Renaissance, because when his mother was pregnant with him, while she was looking at a painting of Leonardo da Vinci In a gallery in Florence, he received the first kick from Leo, which his father believed was a sign and they decided to name him after the genius.

YOUR ALTRUISTIC SIDE

Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate winslet paid a nurse to care for one of the last survivors of the Titanic, same that it was of scarce resources.

In 1998 donated a room full of computers and equipment for the new Los Feliz library, built on the site of his childhood home.