Viral Twitter: Adam Sandler played basketball with his fans | Social networks

Adam Sandler He still maintains his humility and likes to spend time with his fans. The 54-year-old actor was seen last Sunday afternoon participating in a casual game of basketball that took place in Long Island, New York (United States), and the viral video of the moment was replicated on Twitter and more than one net Social.

Wearing a pair of baggy shorts and a T-shirt, the actor dribbled the ball to make his way onto the court, stopped his march and found a free teammate behind the three-point line so he could score; however, he tried to return the ball to him so that he could continue the play.

Maybe seen in the clip Twitter is the best aspect of Adam Sandler’s way of playing basketball, as he does not usually hog the ball and always prefers to facilitate the offense, looking for anyone in a good position to shoot.

Another detail that draws powerfully attention is that a Hollywood star of the stature of Adam Sandler meets strangers to play ball, a fact that shows us that his love for basketball goes beyond his love for New York. Knicks, a team that ranks as one of the surprises this season.