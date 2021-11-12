Viral Twitter: Adam Sandler played basketball with his fans | Social networks

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
36

Adam Sandler He still maintains his humility and likes to spend time with his fans. The 54-year-old actor was seen last Sunday afternoon participating in a casual game of basketball that took place in Long Island, New York (United States), and the viral video of the moment was replicated on Twitter and more than one net Social.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here