Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and the strange condition in their contracts

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have become great figures of Fast & furious and action movies in general. Over time these three celebrities have become synonymous with “rudeness” but behind it is a contract that explains it.

In 2019, Wall street journal published a story that explained that these famous people had some written conditions to avoid appearing “weak.” The medium assured that according to some members of the production who have worked with them, each one indicates how they will work in their action scenes.

“Mr. Statham negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits how much they can hit you on screen“Wrote the medium. For his part, Diesel, has his younger sister count the number of blows he receives; while Johnson instructs producers, editors and fight coordinators to hit as much as he gets hit.

The truth is that in the end his scenes on screen always end up full of adrenaline, so sometimes it is difficult to keep up.

Big three of the screen

In the end, no matter who wins in fiction, when it comes to money the trio have a considerable difference. According to the page Celebrity Net Worth, the wealthiest of them is Dwayne Johnson, with a fortune valued at $ 400 million, followed by Diesel with $ 225 million and finally Statham, with $ 90 million.

In terms of followers on social media, things don’t change. “The Rock” boasts a number of 257 million followers just on Instagram, while Diesel and Statham 72 and 27 million respectively.

No matter who is more popular, there is no doubt that all three are an important part of the world of cinema and without them action films would not be what they are today.

