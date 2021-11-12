Very tender! Mila Kunis told how her daughter reacted when she found out that she and Ashton Kutcher met on TV

USA-. Mila Kunis He was only fifteen when he started working on the series That 70’s Show like Jackie Burkhart, who they hired after she lied about her age. Ashton Kutcher, in the role of Michael Kelso, he was twenty. His characters were a couple in fiction, but not in real life. It was not until almost fifteen years later that they saw each other with different eyes.

While walking the red carpet at the grand opening of the USC Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine in The Angels, Kunis revealed that his 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri have not seen That 70’s Show still, place where his parents met. “They are small. They are not on Netflix for adults, they are on Netflix for children. No, they have not, “said the actress.

But even though they haven’t seen the series, it wasn’t until recently that the children of Kunis and Kutcher they found out that their parents met on a television set. “Someone told them that mom and dad met on a show, and then our daughter said, ‘What does this mean?’ So we try to explain it to you in the safest way. I don’t know if she registers it, I don’t even know if she cares. But no, they have never seen it, “he explained. Kunis.

When Kunis and Ashton they knew the age difference was significant. The actress even commented in an interview a few years ago that she was not attracted to the actor, but was “the guy who did the chemistry homework for her.” After finishing the series, both took other courses. Kunis was in couple with Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2010, and Kutcher was married to Demi moore from 2005 to 2013, when the divorce was finalized.

However, during those years the friendly bond between Kunis and Kutcher was still standing, and they kept abreast of their lives through Messenger. It wasn’t until Golden globes of 2012 that both connected in another way. “Like, my heart skipped a beat and it happened to Ashton. And I was like, ‘Enough’. Like, I was like, ‘No.’ It was the strangest thing. I thought, this is not happening ”, he recalled Kunis.