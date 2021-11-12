Vanguard makes strong debut in Japan, and Nintendo triumphs with all Switch models

Mario Party Superstars dominates the top, but the list brings other firsts like Danganronpa Decadence.

Nintendo is victorious for another week in the Japanese territory, as we can see in the lists of games and consoles most popular in the country. Since, according to the data provided by Famitsu, the Big N leads sales with his Mario Party Superstars, which had already stood out at the end of October, and with the popularity of all its models from Nintendo Switch.

The week has been especially starring the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released last November 5th and has risen to the second position in the top 10 in Japan. However, the Japanese country has had other novelties that also triumph in the lists, something that we have seen with Danganronpa Decadence. Added to this, the data also demonstrates the popularity of titles like Fortnite and its Mint Legends Pack, or Super Robot Wars 30, which enjoyed great prominence last week.

In addition to this, and as is customary in the charts, the top 10 also has the presence of eternal titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which recently completed its character roster. You can see the figures collected by Famitsu from November 1 to 7 next:

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 81,399 (244,655) [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 28,321 (New) [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence – 20,938 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13.101 (2.896.232) [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 12,754 (New) [NSW] Fortnite Mint Legends Pack – 12,167 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 12,079 (82,928) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,726 (4,123,374) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 10,569 (4,489,510) [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – 9,778 (30,364)

In terms of hardware, Nintendo once again demonstrates its popularity in Japan with the leadership of its three Nintendo Switch models. In this sense, the original console rises to the first position, followed by its Lite version and the recent OLED model that, together, exceed 90,000 units sold. After the Big N consoles, PlayStation 5 remains stable along with its digital edition, with which they have surpassed the sale of 10,000 units, and Xbox Series sells more than 2,500 consoles between its two versions. Below you can check the list of best-selling consoles:

Console sales in Japan (running total) Switch – 45,880 (17,347,401) Switch Lite – 23,017 (4,139,827) OLED Model Switch – 21.620 (284.497) PlayStation 5 – 8,520 (979,660) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,600 (188,368) Xbox Series S – 1,570 (48,756) Xbox Series X – 1,023 (67,366) PlayStation 4 – 709 (7,817,226) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 433 (1,176,571)

It is clear that Nintendo, as it said a few days ago, does not need a new console in the short term, since keep going with his idea to support all models of Nintendo Switch. As for video games, Call of Duty: Vanguard has achieved the first position in the UK charts, as has debuted with force and it aims to improve the user experience with new updates.

More about: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Nintendo and Japan Sales.