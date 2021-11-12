Valeo expands its operations in Juárez

The manufacturer and world leader of automotive windshield wipers and other products, Valeo, celebrates its 25 years on this frontier with expansion of its operations.

The company inaugurated one of its most ambitious projects at its local plant with its second 100 percent electric extrusion line with greater energy efficiency, he reported.

This new equipment is ecological and is made up of a vacuum system and UV rays that absorb and clean all the gases in the process, making it the first wiper center to benefit from this technology.

In Ciudad Juárez, research and development activities are also carried out that contributed to the creation of prototypes of sensors for cleaning systems that are now used in autonomous ferries.

The plant, which occupies an area of ​​approximately 50 thousand square meters, produces more than one million parts – front wiper arms, front rubber strips, rear rubber arms and strips, and modules – each month, supplying 35 centers of customers in North America.

The plant is part of the network of 13 factories and three development centers that Valeo has throughout Mexico, with more than 13 thousand employees.

In 25 years, Valeo has become one of the main employers in Ciudad Juárez, with close to 2,000 employees. The Valeo Ciudad Juárez plant and development center is one of the largest locations in the world for windshield wiper technologies, and Valeo is the world leader in the sector.

For more than 25 years, the site has remained at the forefront of the industry, with state-of-the-art equipment, such as a state-of-the-art painting process.