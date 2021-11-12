USA vs Mexico: schedule and where to SEE Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 16:13:00





After six games deputies in the Octagonal of the Concacaf heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican team faces one of the most important and awaited games of the World Cup qualifier, yes, the duel before USA.

When is the Mexico game?

This Friday, the pupils of Gerardo Martino they will seek to expand their advantage at the top of the classification table, where they accumulate 14 units, this when they are measured against ‘The Bars and Stars’, a combined that advances as second in the classification with 11 points.

Where will Mexico vs USA be played?

Despite the fact that every time Mexico plays in US territory, it seems that he does it at home, this time the team of ‘The Stars and Stripes’ decided that the match before the Tri would be in the TQL Stadium, enclosure located in the city ​​of Cincinnati, United States, where Gregg Berhalter they will seek to take advantage of their locality.

Another factor that the Aztec team will face will be the weather, as it is forecast that tomorrow the temperature in Cincinnati It shall be between 14 ° and 0 ° Celsius; while at the time of the game a temperature of between 8 degrees Celsius is expected.

At what time and where to watch the United States vs Mexico?