USA vs Mexico. Pulisic will not play as a starter in Eliminatory

Enrique Martinez Villar

Cincinnati, Ohio (Sent) / 11.11.2021 16:04:22





The coach of the national team USA, Gregg Berhalter, confirmed that the Chelsea striker and top figure of the selected team, Christian Pulisic, will not be available for the game against Mexico in the Concacaf Playoffs, since he has not had so much activity with his clubs after the injury in the game against Honduras.

What is Pulisic’s injury?

Pulisic suffered a sprained ankle in September during the visit to San Pedro Sula and since then has not been able to play one hundred percent with Chelsea. After several months he could barely play last November 2 in the Champions League against Malmö of Sweden.

“Christian went back to training for three days before these matches, before the match he played for the first time in Malmö. And then, that was a midweek match on Wednesday, I think, and then I think he could have another day of training before the match. next game against Burnley, so has been training for four days“said the helmsman of the Americans at a press conference.

“Common sense tells us that can’t start a player in a game like this when he’s only been training for four days after being away for two months. Our idea was not to play with him 180 minutes on this trip anyway. It won’t start tomorrow (Friday). Hopefully he will have some playing time, we will put him on the field and he can have an impact, help us get the result we want. “

Pulisic he was one of the United States’ scorers in the last Nations League Final in Denver, where the Stars and Stripes team defeated Mexico 3-2 in overtime.

USA announces goalkeeper change against Mexico

On the other hand, Berhalter also expressed that there will be changes in the goal of his team, giving the opportunity to Zack steffen, Manchester City goalkeeper, who will experience his sixth game as an American national team.