Two cruzazulinos would be headlines in the match between Mexico and the United States

Blue Cross He trained this Friday thinking about the reclassification of next weekend against Rayados but all the media, and also the fans, are looking at the FIFA window towards Qatar 2022. And it is that, tonight, The Mexico National Team will visit the United States.

+++ SEE LIVE AND LIVE MEXICO VS. UNITED STATES +++

In the game corresponding to the seventh day of the Concacaf Playoffs, those led by Gerardo Martino will face those of Gregg Berhalter at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. It will be a key duel so that the Aztec team can begin to get closer to one of the remaining tickets.

Possible alignment of Mexico vs. USES

Although it was not yet confirmed by the coach himself, TUDN anticipated and revealed the possible eleven that Tata Martino would stop in Ohio. The usual offensive trident would be doing his thing in the attack but there would be two important changes in the rear due to the recent losses of César Montes and Néstor Araujo.

If everything goes as indicated, Cruz Azul will have two representatives in the starting lineup. Julio Cesar Dominguez would be included as the first central defender, along with Johan Vásquez, and Luis Romo would complete the midfield on the left side, linking up with Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera.

Possible line-up (without Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Julio César Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano. This is how El Tri would come out to try to cut the negative streak against the USA in 2021.