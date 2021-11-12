Two 9- and 14-year-old brothers earn more than $ 60,000 a month mining cryptocurrencies

After training on their own with YouTube videos and articles found on the Web, they used their first earnings to acquire new equipment with which to continue expanding their business.

Ishaan Thakur, 14, and Aanya, only 9, have earned nearly $ 160,000 since April mining cryptocurrencies, according to CNBC. In the month of October alone, these two brothers from Frisco (Texas, USA) pocketed $ 64,000, a dizzying increase compared to the $ 3 they obtained in their first activity.

Ishaan and Aanya started from scratch, training on crypto mining on your own through YouTube videos and articles available on the Web. “We could have spent the summer playing video games, but instead we decided to use our free time to learn about technology,” Ishaan said.

With their first earnings, they acquired new equipment to keep expanding your business, which they christened Flifer Technologies.

The main cryptocurrency mined by the brothers is ether, followed by bitcoin and by ‘altcoin’ ravencóin. Young entrepreneurs explain that they programmed their computers to constantly analyze which of the cryptocurrencies can generate the most income at all times and automatically go to mine that asset.

With the return of school classes, the young people could no longer monitor their computers, so they moved them to a data center in Dallas, where they rented refrigerated rooms and hired technicians to control the equipment.

“We mine only in our spare time”Ishaan stressed. “I am 14 years old, so school studies and my saxophone classes have priority and I cannot dedicate myself to my business as much as I would like,” he added.

“Our initial goal was just to get money for college, but now I think we can earn more,” said Aanya. Both brothers plan to study medicine and become doctors.