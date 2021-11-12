Turn ramen into a healthy dish with the help of Cameron Diaz

Originally from Japan, Quick and easy to prepare, ramen is one of those dishes that seems more than willing to conquer us all. Few people try it and are not delighted with it, with its original flavor, but also with the simplicity with which we can achieve a full plate, loaded with aromas and in which different textures are mixed.

This original soup is composed mainly broth, but although this is the essential element, it is not the only one that we must take into account if we want to learn how to prepare this food at home. It also has noodles, made from wheat flour, some meat, fish or seafood, as well as a variety of vegetables, mushrooms, eggs, which can help us lose weight, and other condiments. In addition, one of its key elements is the tare, a thick sauce that can contain salt, miso, soy sauce, mirin and even vinegar and that gives it its particular flavor.

Cameron Diaz’s Ramen Recipe. (Hari Panicker for Unsplash)

Who are looking for a way balanced eating, Surely they have wondered if this dish is a healthy option and the truth is that it is considered a very energetic food, especially thanks to its contribution of carbohydrates. However, as its recipe is so varied, it can also provide us with fiber, quality proteins and fats, everything will depend on the elements we choose to add during preparation.

The only downside to this delicious dish is its high sodium content, An excess of this substance can end up leading to health problems, such as an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, blood pressure problems, kidney disease and even obesity. For this reason, its consumption in excess is not recommended, as well as not letting ourselves be carried away by the instant versions that usually have a lower nutritional value.

Does this mean we can’t eat it? Nothing is further from the truth, choosing the right and quality ingredients, ramen can be a dish very complete and satisfying. In fact, we can take advantage of the instant versions that are prepared in just a few minutes to speed up cooking, which is recommended to be over low heat. Cameron Diaz, Through his Instagram account, he offers us some ideas to achieve it.

The actress, now retired, is clear that the purpose of this meal, in addition to filling our stomach, is to take advantage of everything we have at home, hence the name with which she has baptized her recipe: “I call this: Ramen with whatever you have! “, he explained in his publication. “I use the classic packet of instant ramen and accompany it a bit with whatever veggies I have in my fridge.”

Diaz mixes two envelopes of noodles with three cups of chicken broth, half a cup of chopped carrot, celery, shiitake mushrooms and broccoli. Add minced garlic, shallots, ginger and chili sauce, a teaspoon of sesame oil, the juice of half a lime, a teaspoon of rice vinegar and an egg. To finish, sprinkle chopped cilantro on top.

A recipe that everyone can modify depending on the ingredients that we have available at home, although if we incorporate proteins, the ideal is that they are healthy, like lean meat, and that let’s not forget the vegetables, the star of this delicious dish.