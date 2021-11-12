‘Tuca’ receives punishment for homophobic sayings

Juarez City- Ricardo Ferretti, technical director of the Bravos de Juárez, received a three-game punishment and a financial fine from the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation, for the expressions he used prior to the start of the press conference of the match between the Juarense team and the UANL Tigres, which was played at the Monterrey University Stadium.

This Thursday, said Commission reported that “derived from the investigation procedure officially initiated by this Commission regarding the events at the end of the match corresponding to Day 17 of the # GritaMéxico A21 Tournament of LIGA MX, between the UANL Tigers Clubs vs. FC Juárez, due to the demonstrations in the press room by Technical Director Ricardo Ferretti, this authority resolves:

“FIRST.- Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is sanctioned financially and with three suspension matches, which he must comply with in the immediate next meetings, for having transgressed the provisions of Article 1 of Appendix III” Racism and Discrimination “of the Sanctions Regulations for the FMF, in force for the 2021-2022 Season and article 6 of the Code of Ethics ”.

Furthermore, as a second resolution, the “Tuca” is advised that “in the event that these types of actions are committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against him.”