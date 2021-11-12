Tuca Ferretti suspended three games for homophobic expressions

The Disciplinary Commission made the decision to suspend three games to Tuca Ferretti for the homophobic sayings of the coach at the press conference after the match between Tigres and Juárez last Saturday.

“Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is sanctioned financially and with three suspension matches, which must be fulfilled in the immediate next meetings, “said the agency in its resolution statement.

On the other hand, the technician was also warned that, in case of recidivism in similar behavior, the Disciplinary Commission will impose more severe penalties.

Why was Tuca sanctioned?

The Saturday, November 8 Juárez visited Tigres en el Volcán, I find that the Braves lost by a landslide. At the end of the meeting, At the press conference, the helmsman He asked if there were ‘old women’ or ‘fags’ in the room‘present.

“There are old women, right? truth? Fags, the first. Who is going to be the first fag? Chin! Pure males then, “said Tuca Ferretti.

Nails hours later the Disciplinary Commission made known that opened a case against the technician de Bravos for the discriminatory expressions made.

Mikel Arriola, the president of Liga MX, did not take long to give his point of view on what happened and assured that Ferretti would be sanctioned, since these expressions have no place in Mexican soccer.

“We will be very close to the decision of the Disciplinary Officer, surely they will vote on a procedure … reiterate that In Liga MX, no one will be insulted. The commission will define the economic and sports sanction for Tuca“.

Juarez apologized

The border set issued a statement the next day by Ferretti’s expressions where they asked for forgiveness to all those who were offended.

“We consider important to issue an apology to society and public opinion, and mainly for the people who were offended by the words used by our technical director, Ricardo Ferretti. ”

FC Juárez's position on Ricardo Ferretti's conference last Saturday in Monterrey. – FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) November 9, 2021

“Beyond meaning and context in which these words were used, both our Technical Director and the rest of the members of this institution, we are aware of the impact that they can cause in a society so hurt by discrimination, for which we assume the commitment to be more careful of our expressions and We reiterate our total respect for people’s rights“.

How did the Tuca defend himself?

The Brazilian coach spoke with David Faitelson on ESPN and assured that it was never his intention to disrespect anyone, so heHe regretted that a “joke” has been interpreted that way.

“I have no homophobic problem, no way. I have always been someone serious, but with those who I have some confidence I am a joker, I tell jokes. What I interpret is that heThe jokes from before are no longer valid now. At no time was it intended to offend someone, I apologize if it affected someone, but I insist that I have no problems with anyone. ”

Secondly, accepted that what he said was not correct and mentioned that he will be more careful with his words in future press conferences.

“I insist that I do not have homophobic problems and my comment was never in a homophobic sense. If someone in journalism knows me, it is you, David, and you know that I have no problems with that. Maybe I accept that it was inappropriate and I will be more careful for future interviews in Monterrey”