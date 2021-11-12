Tuca Ferretti is suspended for homophobic statements

Hobby

Mexico City / 11.11.2021





The technical director of FC Juárez, Ricardo Ferretti, has been severely sanctioned by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) after raising controversy for making a series of homophobic comments at the beginning of a press conference.

Tuca, true to his style, came to the press room to attend the media after losing 3-0 to Tigres at El Volcán and he questioned if there were “fags” and “old women” in the place.

“Are there old women? No, right? Fags? The first? Who is going to be the first fag ?; Chin! Pure males then“, declared between laughs, at the time, the Brazilian strategist.

Faced with the controversial statement, the FMF decided to take action on the matter and sanction it both financially and with three suspension games.

“Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is sanctioned financially and with three suspension matches, which he must comply with in the immediate next meetings, for having transgressed the provisions of Article 1 of Appendix III “Racism and Discrimination” of the Sanctions Regulations of the FMF, in force for the 2021-2022 Season and Article 6 of the Code of Ethics “, it reads in the release of the Disciplinary Commission of the FMF.

Also, in the statement it is exhorted to the Tuca to maintain a better behavior in the following press conferences or “he may be sanctioned more seriously.”

