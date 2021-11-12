Tribute to V12 classics in one-off form

Ferrari Special Projects, the department responsible for the most exclusive commissions within Ferrari, has accustomed us to show from time to time some of its one-off more striking. A little more than a year ago it was the only Ferrari Omologata, and now in the last blows of 2021 they offer us a new model known as Ferrari BR20, in this case based on the now retired Ferrari GTC4Lusso that now wears a suit that so transforms its silhouette that it seems to be based more on the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari

50s and 60s style

And it is that in this model created for a special client he has said goodbye to the strange rear shooting brake of the Italian model to now show off a much more elegant and attractive type silhouette. fastback that actually tries to perform tribute to the Ferrari V12 coupes from the 50s and 60s. Thus, this BR20 is reminiscent of V12 models from the Italian house such as the 410 SA but also more modern ones such as the 599 GTB or the 812 Superfast itself. But the changes are not only limited to the rear, but on the front there is little left of the GTC4Lusso appearance, with new headlights and a huge grille.

Ferrari

And if the exterior already looks different, the same can be said of the interior where now the Heritage Testa di Moro two-tone leather upholstery In brown with contrasting silver stitching, it shows off a curious combination of modernity and unusual classic style. The other big change comes behind the driving position, and is that the two rear seats that the Lusso normally boasted have disappeared in this version. A small price to pay for its new and attractive exterior line, which, yes, has been replaced by an elegant bench made with oak wood, perfect to house our luggage.

Ferrari

Intact mechanics

As is usual in creations like these, Ferrari has not disclosed whether there are additional mechanical adjustments. So we can conclude that we meet here again with a propellant 6.2-liter atmospheric V12 with 680 hp power and 697 Nm of maximum torque.

And as you can imagine there is no news about its price, although it should not matter too much considering that not the only model that exists already has an owner more than assigned.

Ferrari

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io