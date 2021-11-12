Too late? Jaime Lozano acknowledges that he wants to direct Chivas

The news came too late. A few days after the continuity of Michel Leaño as coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, Jaime Lozano He confirmed that he would like to lead the Guadalajara team because of the great work that is done in an institution where they only play with Mexican footballers.

The “Jimmy” was with Los Protagonistas de Tv Azteca and it did not take long to recognize that of course he would like to assume the reins of the Sacred Herd in the future, since for the moment is not possible because Leaño is firmer than ever in seeking to form a new project from scratch in the next campaign, where it will try to meet the expectations that were not achieved with Víctor Manuel Vucetich not much less with Luis Fernando Tena.

Lozano was the strategist who obtained the bronze medal with the Mexican Under-23 Team in the past Tokyo Olympics and where he was in charge of important elements of Chivas like Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna, for that reason he knows very well which represents getting the best out of each Mexican soccer player in search of meeting the objectives.

“Who doesn’t want to direct Chivas? They are a great team, they have good players. I love that there are Mexican cigars. Without a doubt that I would like to lead a big team and Chivas It is one of them. I had to lead in the process 10 players who are in Chivas today “, commented in the talk the “Jimmy”, who was on a trip to Europe a few weeks after having resigned from the Tricolor Sub-23.

Where will Jaime Lozano direct?

The young coach acknowledged that he had an opportunity to return to Mexican soccer So what It was even very close to materializing, but did not want to reveal if it was the Chivas, although he accepted that he does not regret not taking this job because he wants to analyze his future in search of taking the best opportunity to continue increasing his list of successes as a strategist.