‘Tomorrow’s War’ or how Chris Pratt found a ‘blockbuster’ outside of Marvel: “I’ve grown as an actor” – Movie News

The actor stars in the science fiction and time travel film that Amazon Prime Video releases this Friday, July 2. We spoke to him and director Chris McKay.

“It’s all a comic book or sequel. I mean it like the guy who ended up being the star of a comic book movie and Jurassic World: Dominion“. Chris Pratt brings to life Peter quill/Star-lord at Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also to Owen grady in the franchise Jurassic world. This you already know. He too. The actor is very aware of what moves people when it comes to movies and that he is part of what currently reigns on the big and small screen. But Pratt wanted something new and decided to try his luck outside of these established productions and find an original blockbuster to star in and produce. Found it in Tomorrow’s War, the science fiction and time travel film that premieres Amazon Prime Video this Friday, July 2nd.

“I love those movies. I love that scale.”, Pratt tells SensaCine on why he joined this project led by Chris McKay, the same behind Batman: The LEGO Movie

As the interpreter continues:

I was looking for a way to do it with something original. So when this script came out, it turned out that I was in a world of action and adventure, but it had that dramatic line. It was a real test for me as an actor, to allow me to grow

As Pratt points out, Tomorrow’s War adds two tremendously attractive elements: action and drama. The actor’s character is Dan forester, a professor who must travel to the future to fight in the war against the aliens that is about to end humanity. The connection he has with his daughter and, at the same time, the relationship with his father, is what gives the film the emotional point.

As for McKay’s reasons for getting behind the scenes of this adventure, they were “a combination.” On the one hand, the fact of having Pratt as the protagonist. “I really like Chris and he’s a fucking good actor.”, it states. “I love movies of the genre, science fiction movies. And having a movie, which is a huge and epic science fiction movie. […] At its core, it’s a family drama, but huge in scope and scale. That is a dream come true for me, “he adds.

SURVIVING THE ALIENS AND … A SEQUEL?

We propose to Pratt and McKay that they imagine if they would be able to survive a war like the one in the film. The aliens in the film are deadly and very fast, but the actor believes that it would not go too badly.

“I’ve been working 10 years training to pretend to hunt aliens and run from creatures. So who knows. It would be just as good as any of the others, I guess.”. A snag? The interpreter does not believe that running is his strong suit. “I’m not the fastest runner, so I know of someone like Edwin Hodge who would have a lot more ballots to survive.”

Edwin Hodge is one of the actors who accompanies Pratt in the cast of Tomorrow’s War. The film also counts among its ranks Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons and Sam Richardson.

Now that it appears that Pratt has found a new blockbuster outside of Marvel, would you like to continue exploring this story in the future? For the moment, the actor is cautious and prefers to go step by step. “There may be a world where there is a sequel, but at this point in the game we are very focused on this stage which is selling it to people and talking about it and getting people excited to see it.”, concludes.

On these lines, do not miss our interview with Pratt and McKay and, below, the trailer for the Amazon Prime Video movie.