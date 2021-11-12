Tom Hanks “snuck” into a wedding and drove brides and guests crazy – Para Ti Magazine

The multi-award-winning actor often bursts into public places, causing surprise and excitement from the guests. We tell you the funny and emotional story of his last appearance.

Tom Hanks is one of those actors who, in addition to talent, has great charisma. They say that he likes doing things for others when he can, and it seems that appearing at weddings to amaze everyone is one of his customs.

Recently, he appeared spontaneously at the intimate ceremony that celebrated the bonding of December and Tashia Ferries and, although they were happy for the great step taken, the surprise came in the most unexpected way. When the toast was about to start, a man’s voice was heard asking if he could take a picture with the newlyweds.

Intrigued to see who it was the intruder they couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw that it was Tom Hanks, the winner actor who wanted to meet the couple.

“Could we take a picture?” He said to the newlyweds who nodded in the midst of a great surprise. “Oh my God, my good luck is about to explode !!!”, the actor replied.

Happy for the visit, the couple spoke and thanked the inopportune visitor, in the middle of a moment that they will not forget in their whole life.

One of the brides, December, told the actor that his presence was a very significant for her, remembering that the actor’s birthday is July 9, coinciding with his brother’s already deceased.

“It was like it was a message that he was there! “, Held. “Our wedding was already a dream for me. Finally marrying her … it was our day. And all the people we love were there and all of a sudden … Tom Hanks calmly walks over! Of all the days, of all the people, that day he was the one who walked on the beach. Simply destiny ”.

It is not the first time that the actor makes this type of unexpected visits. In September 2016, he surprised a newly married couple who were taking photos in Central Park, in New York City. He posed with them and his photos also went viral.

