Tom Hanks picks his three favorite movies

We all have a list of our favorite Tom Hanks movies. The actor has such a strong and charismatic style and calm personality that his films almost belong to a genre of their own, the “Tom Hanks movies”. There is a lot to choose from: Big, Philadelphia, You have an e-mail, Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Castaway, The Da Vinci Code, The Bridge of Spies, An Extraordinary Friend… And also puts Woody’s voice in Toy story. But if you have to choose a movie, a single one that condenses Tom Hanks’ career, we would all say Forrest Gump. Well, not all. Not so for Tom Hanks.

On the occasion of the premiere of Finch On Apple TV +, on the Bill Simmons podcast they have interviewed the actor to talk about his new movie, his long career, baseball and sports news and actually anything. Tom Hanks can talk about whatever he wants, that with his calm voice and his gift for storytelling we are going to listen to him delighted. The fact is that Bill Simmons has taken the opportunity to ask Tom Hanks about his favorite Tom Hanks movies.

He agreed to the request but introduced one of those nuances that have made him the most nuanced and reliable actor in Hollywood: “I will not do it based on how each movie turned out,” he said, “but from my personal experience while making them.” And it started.

His first choice was They give the blow (1992) “because he could play baseball all summer.” A great summer that, he says, he was able to enjoy with his whole family. Hanks is a man of simple pleasures and for him his well-being during a shoot and the possibility of sharing it with his loved ones are the things that really matter.

When talking about his next best personal experience in a movie, Hanks clarified that in most of the shoots he has been treated great and given all the possible comforts but nothing can compare to the experience that was filming Castaway (2000). The film of an isolated man on a desert island is one of his favorite titles but not because of his friendship with “Mr. Wilson” or because it is a movie, but because of the adventure that was filming in Fiji, which ended up being also extensive vacation with your family.

The actor has recounted what it was like to get up every day and have coffee before the sun rose, walk to the dock and swim to the boat that would take him to the open sea as the dawn began. They arrived at the island where the film was shot with the sun already high and Hanks had to jump out of the boat again to swim to shore. Once there: work; But since the island had no electricity, they had to finish an hour before dark for Tom Hanks to swim his way back. “Nothing but adventures every day.”

His third choice is the most surprising of all. The cloud atlas, which despite being an infamous box office failure and the target of ruthless ridicule, has ended up becoming a cult title. For some it is even the best film of the Wachowski sisters (you heard right, better than Matrix!). But the actor’s preference has nothing to do with any of this, but, again, with experience:

We shot it in a state of hope and dream and with nothing but a circle of love. It was the first time that I filmed extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself … We were part of a great group of fantastic people who were just trying to do the best and hardest of jobs in a very risky bet … that whole movie was a shot from the back of the court so risky that making it was magical.

What about Forrest Gump? Tom Hanks has repeated numerous times with director Robert Zemeckis since that first film together, including in Castaway. But of course, traveling filming in the United States cannot be compared to a desert island in Fiji. Nor the baseball of They give the blowwith running a movie.

