Today’s matches: Brazil vs Colombia: Summary, result and goals of the match of matchday 13 of the Conmebol Qualifiers, heading to Qatar 2022

MThank you very much for having followed the most exact minute by minute on the web. We invite you to continue with the best information through BRAND Claro… UNTIL THE NEXT ONE!

HERE, the chronicle of Brazil 1-0 Colombia

Final result: Brazil 1-0 Colombia | South American Qualifiers

FINAL STATISTICS

Brazil | Colombia

My markers

Min. 90 + 5 | BRA 1-0 COL: IT’S OVER !!! BRAZIL METEMTICALLY CLASSIFIED TO THE WORLD CUP OF QATAR 2022.

Min. 90 + 2 | BRA 1-0 COL: Yellow for Vincius for pulling Roger Martnez and avoiding Colombia’s counterattack.

Min. 90 | BRA 1-0 COL: Five minutes are added.

Min. 90 | BRA 1-0 COL: Antony shoots into the area and Ospina rejects.

Min. 88 | BRA 1-0 COL: VINCIUS MISSED THE SECOND !!! Neymar knocked for the Real Madrid winger but he advanced the ball a lot after the timely departure of Ospina.

Min. 86 | BRA 1-0 COL: Brazil change: Tite sends Fabinho to the field in the place of Lucas Paquet, the goal scorer.

Min. 83 | BRA 1-0 COL: Yellow for Casemiro for pushing James …

Min. 81 | BRA 1-0 COL: Cunha’s shot at the edge of the small area that is ultimately blocked from behind!

Min. 78 | BRA 1-0 COL: Barrios by Luis Muriel and Muoz by James Rodríguez, who returns to the national team under the tutelage of Reinaldo Rueda.

Min. 73 | BRA 1-0 COL: Warning for Neymar for a tough tackle on Muoz!

Min. 72 | BRA 1-0 COL: GOOOOL OF BRAZIL, GOOOOL OF LUCAS PAQUET !!! Great pass from Neymar for Paquet to define within the area and beat Ospina despite the mark of two defenders. Brazil is very close to mathematically qualifying Qatar 2022.

Min. 69 | BRA 0-0 COL: Antony’s center, Cunha’s shot with his head and the ball goes over the crossbar!

Min. 66 | BRA 0-0 COL: Changes in Colombia! INgreed Miguel Borja and Roger Martnez; Duvn Zapata and Luis Daz leave.

Min. 63 | BRA 0-0 COL: Cunha and Antony, on the field; Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus leave.

Min. 60 | BRA 0-0 COL: Tite prepares more moves from the bench …

Min. 57 | BRA 0-0 COL: FREE THROW FROM NEYMAR THAT DIVERSIONS OSPINA TO A CORNER SHOT!

Min. 55 | BRA 0-0 COL: Change of Colombia: Mojica leaves and Gustavo Cullar enters.

Min. 53 | BRA 0-0 COL: Brazil prowls the area but the defense of Colombia is very attentive.

Min. 50 | BRA 0-0 COL: Half turn from Gabriel Jesus but his shot came out very weak.

Min. 47 | BRA 0-0 COL: Brazil remains more proactive than the rival at the beginning of the complement.

Min. 45 | BRA 0-0 COL: THE BALL ROLLS AGAIN IN SAO PAULO!

Brazil makes a change at halftime: Fred leaves the court for Vincius’ entrance.

STATISTICS AT REST

Brazil | Colombia

Min. 45 + 2 | BRA 0-0 COL: We go to rest. Brazil and Colombia have not done daoi yet.

Min. 45 + 2 | BRA 0-0 COL: MARQUINHOS AUCTION AFTER A CRNER THAT GRASES THE POST !!! Brazil’s best opportunity comes on the eve of halftime.

Min. 45 | BRA 0-0 COL: Two minutes are added.

Min. 44 | BRA 0-0 COL: Very weak left-foot by Paquet and Ospina stops without problem.

Min. 42 | BRA 0-0 COL: New warning, now for Cuadrado for a foul on Neymar. A little exaggerated the reaction of the carioca …

Min. 36 | BRA 0-0 COL: Colombia responds with a shot away from square that stays in Alisson!

Min. 35 | BRA 0-0 COL: Danilo crosses after reaching the baseline, the ball bounces off a defender and hits the post !!! The most important for Brazil so far …

Min. 34 | BRA 0-0 COL: Fred fouls Barrios and gets the preventive card.

Min. 30 | BRA 0-0 COL: Neymar’s free kick hits the barrier and Brazil’s opportunity is lost.

Min. 29 | BRA 0-0 COL: Barrios knocks down Neymar on the edge of the area and wins the yellow card!

Min. 28 | BRA 0-0 COL: Reinaldo Rueda, a technician from Colombia, remains on the edge of his area and his boys do not lose intensity.

Min. 26 | BRA 0-0 COL: Far shot from Paquet that Ospina stays without problems!

Min. 24 | BRA 0-0 COL: Gabriel Jesus’s center-shot in the area that leaves near the goal defended by Ospina.

Min. 23 | BRA 0-0 COL: Mojica pushes Raphinha and wins the first warning of the match.

Min. 22 | BRA 0-0 COL: Volley shot in the area but his contact with the ball is not effective !!!

Min. 20 | BRA 0-0 COL: The meeting is still very intense but with few opportunities.

Min. 19 | BRA 0-0 COL: Duvn Zapata shot inside the area that passes by one side of the Rio goal!

Min. 18 | BRA 0-0 COL: Caseiro foul on Lerma in midfield. The one of Real Madrid stays of the marking.

Min. 14 | BRA 0-0 COL: The duel still does not show clear goal options.

Min. 11 | BRA 0-0 COL: Colombia does not retreat and also shows its intentions to reach Alisson’s goal.

Min. 09 | BRA 0-0 COL: Be careful with Neymar who has claimed the whistler in a very angry way after a divided ball. The PSG star charged the authority very arrogant …

Min. 08 | BRA 0-0 COL: Danilo’s shot that goes over the crossbar!

Min. 03 | BRA 0-0 COL: Brazil begins the duel dominating and in control of the ball.

Min. 00 | BRA 0-0 COL: ROLL THE BALL IN SAO PAULO !!!

PREVIOUS | The hymn ceremony ends!

PREVIOUS | This is how the table of positions in Conmebol goes towards Qatar 2022. At the moment, Chile beats Paraguay as a visitor and the Andeans have dropped Colombia to fifth place.

PREVIOUS | Spectacular atmosphere in the stands!

PREVIOUS | The local fans go crazy with the departure of Brazil to the field.

PREVIOUS | The warm-up work began!

PREVIOUS | So the cariocas left for the stadium.

PREVIOUS | The Neo Chemical Arena, home of the Corinthians, ready for the duel between two colossi of South America.

XI from Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paquet, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. DT: Tite.

XI from Brazil: Ospina, Mojica, Tesillo, Snchez, Muoz, Moreno, Barrios, Lerma, Daz, Cuadrado and Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Welcome to the most accurate minute-by-minute on the web!

Friends of MARCA Claro, thank you very much for following with us the great game of the South American Qualifiers between Brazil and Colombia from Sao Paulo. The Canarinha returns to expose her undefeated against some coffee growers who do not want to lose sight of Ecuador and that valuable third place.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state