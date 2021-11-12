Three years without comic genius Stan Lee: November 12th anniversary | Society

On another November 12, but in 1864, the War of the Triple Alliance begins, the military conflict in which Uruguay, Argentina and the then Empire of Brazil, fight in coalition against Paraguay. The conflict, which ended in 1870 with the defeat of Paraguay, is considered the largest warfare in Latin America.

Other ephemeris of November 12

1900.- The Universal Exhibition of Paris is closed, which registered more than 50 million visits.

1906.- The Brazilian Santos-Dumont achieves the world record for distance flight, traveling 200 meters in 21 seconds in an airplane of his invention.

1912.- In Antarctica, the corpse of the British Robert Falcon Scott and those of the members of the expedition commanded by him, the second to reach the South Pole after the one led by the Norwegian Roald Amundsen, is found.

1936.-The bridge over the San Francisco Bay (USA) is inaugurated, the longest in the world up to that moment.

1937.- The Pan-American Flight for the Columbus Lighthouse begins in Ciudad Trujillo (Dominican Republic), consisting of four planes manned by Cuban and Dominican pilots to visit all of Latin America, after the Fifth International American Conference.

1945.- The Chilean writer, pedagogue and diplomat Gabriela Mistral, pseudonym of Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Mistral is the only Spanish-speaking woman to have received this award.

1942.- The main combats of the first naval battle of Guadalcanal, in the Pacific, begin, in which the allied forces, especially the United States, will confront by sea and air against the Imperial Army of Japan.

1965.- The Soviet Union launches the Venera-2 probe into space, the second of the Venera Program, sent to the planet Venus with scientific instruments and a television set. Although it did not get to send data, it did manage to reach the orbit of Venus in February 1966.

1980.- The American probe “Voyager 1”, launched on September 5, 1977, meets Saturn.

1984.- The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is admitted to the Organization for African Unity (OAU) as a full member, which causes the withdrawal of Morocco from the organization.

.- The American singer Madonna publishes “Like a Virgin”, his second studio album, that of his consecration as a singer.

1985.- The United Nations Decolonization Commission approves, by consensus, a resolution that urges the Governments of Spain and the United Kingdom to continue negotiations for a solution to the dispute over Gibraltar, the last colony on European soil.

.- In the O’Pazo restaurant in Madrid, well-known personalities of Spanish cinema meet, in what is considered the seed of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain that emerged a year later.

1990.- Akihito’s official coronation as the 125th emperor of Japan takes place in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

1994.- The Government of Venezuela nationalizes Banco Andino, the twelfth state-declared credit institution in the country.

1995.- The Commonwealth admits Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony, into the British Commonwealth of Nations as “a unique and special case.”

2001.- The three living ex-Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, meet for the last time in New York at the request of the latter, who died days later.

.- The 260 passengers of an American Airlines Airbus plane that crashed in the New York neighborhood of Rocakway, in Queens, have died shortly after taking off for Santo Domingo.

2002.- The UN calls for the eleventh time and by overwhelming majority, the end of the economic embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.

2004.- 25 Argentine deputies hold the first legislative session in Antarctica, to commemorate 100 years of Argentine presence in the “white continent”.

.- The Spanish bank Santander Central Hispano (SCH) acquires the British Abbey National and becomes the eighth bank in the world.

2009.- The Iberia and British Airways companies approve a merger agreement, from which the business company TopCo arises, one of the three largest airline groups in the world.

2014.- The Philae module, of the Rosetta probe (European Space Agency / ESA), lands on the surface of a comet and achieves a milestone in the space race.

2016.- The Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) logran, in Havana (Cuba) a new peace agreement.

2018.- Writer and editor Stan Lee dies in Los Angeles (United States), creator of the Fantastic Four, Spiderman or Hulk comics.

2019.- Jeanine Añez Chavez, assumes the position as interim president of Bolivia, after the resignation of Evo Morales.

2020.- The liquidation of the Cúcuta Deportivo of the First Division of Colombia, one of the most traditional professional soccer entities in the country with 96 years of antiquity, is ordered for a millionaire debt with several creditors.

November 12 births

1651.- Juana Inés de la Cruz, Mexican poet.

1833.- Alexander Borodin, Russian composer.

1840.- Auguste Rodin, French sculptor.

1929.- Grace Kelly, American actress and Princess of Monaco.

1941.- Cristina Peri Rossi, Spanish writer, Uruguayan origin.

1945.- Neil Young, Canadian singer.

1947.- Patrice Leconte, French film director.

1961.- Nadia Comaneci, Romanian gymnast and coach.

1980.- Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor.

1982.- Anne Jacqueline Hathaway, American actress.

November 12 deaths

1956.- Juan Negrín López, Spanish scientist and politician.

1984.- Chester Himes, American writer.

1989.- Dolores Ibarruri, “La Pasionaria”, president of the PCE.

1994.- Wilma Rudolph, “the black gazelle”, American athlete.

1999.- Antonio González, “El Pescailla”, singer and husband of Lola Flores.

2007.- Ira Levin, American writer.

2011.- Evelyn Lauder, Vice President of Estée Lauder American of Austrian origin.

2018.- Stan Lee, comic writer and editor U.S.

2020.- Nelly Kaplan, French director, feminist icon of the Nouvelle Vague.

