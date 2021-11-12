Three new models on the way

In the past, talk about Lancia it was synonymous with one of the most desired Italian brands, capable of building exciting cars whose track record in the racing world speaks for itself. However, in recent years its range has been reduced to a single model, the Ypsilon, sold exclusively in your native country: Italy. But this situation will change within a few years as the Stellantis Group has drawn a interesting plan to rekindle this iconic automaker.

Expansion across Europe

In a recent interview with Luca napolitano, CEO of Lancia, in the middle Automotive News, the top leader of the Italian brand confirmed that from 2024 They will expand their borders and Italy will no longer be the only country where Lancia vehicles are sold. For that year the arrival of a new generation of the popular Ypsilon, which will be accompanied by traditional combustion versions with light hybridization technology and other 100% electric. The mild-hybrids will use Stellantis’ new dual-clutch transmission, a gearbox that houses the 48-volt engine and will be produced in Metz, France.

In addition, together with the aforementioned new generation of the utility, two other novelties are expected, corresponding to the arrival of an SUV and a compact, the latter being the successor to an icon such as the Lancia Delta. The first of them, which will arrive in 2026, is expected to be postulated as a luxury product powered by batteries and its name could be that of Aurelia. For its part, the replacement for the famous Italian compact will not arrive until the end of this decade.

A premium brand

The export of Lancia vehicles outside of Italy will start with Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain, while deliveries to the UK are scheduled for 2025. For now, nothing is known about the US market. The design of the new models of the brand will be supervised by Jean-Pierre Ploue, vehicles that will stand out for a “clean Italian elegance, with smooth surfaces and high quality”. In addition, it will try to reposition the company as an automobile manufacturer. premium next to Alfa Romeo and DS.

Already in the 2026, Lancia plans go through offer only 100% electric vehiclesThe first of all being the aforementioned new generation Ypsilon. Napolitano believes that people who want to drive change and are interested in new technologies should be attracted to the new generation of the brand’s products. We will see what happens in the future.

