Three Netflix series to help you organize and decorate your home

1. Get Organized with The Home Edit

“Debug, catalog and accommodate” is the motto of Clea and Joanna, the minds behind this show that turns every space in their clients’ home into a functional place. Of course, without leaving aside its aesthetics.

The first season of the series consists of eight chapters where we can see Clea and Joanna transform the houses of different celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloé Kardashian, among others.

Due to its success, the streaming giant confirmed a second season where we will surely see more order.

The Home Edit (Photo: Courtesy Netflix)

2. Tiny House Nation

The little space is not a pretext to have our houses well organized and in this series they prove it. Renovation and design experts John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin restore tiny places around America into dream homes.

With this series, its creators join the wave of the movement tiny house that promotes minimalism to prioritize a sustainable lifestyle, which is gaining strength every day around the world.