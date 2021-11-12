this Xiaomi “Pro” collapses

The AliExpress offer brings you this recommended smartphone. It is a good buy.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, which we had the opportunity to analyze some time ago, it can be yours for only 187 euros. We are talking about its global version, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon ESNOTE29 before finalizing your purchase. The Chinese terminal arrives with a nice design, a screen that exceeds 6.5 inches and one of the “G” processors developed by Qualcomm.

Everything you win with the Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi mid-range has a 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. It incorporates a small hole for the camera that will disappear from your view after a few hours of use. Its body is made of glass, with elegant lines and a square module for the cameras.

Although it has been on the market for some time, it is still a solvent terminal, and that is, in large part, thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. We are talking about a chip designed for him gaming, you will not have fluency problems on a day-to-day basis, you can also take advantage of demanding games and applications. You will find it next to versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM.

Snapdragon 720G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory (expandable)

6.67 “IPS screen, FullHD +

5,020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

We ran into 4 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 9 Pro: it has a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The battery of the Chinese device reaches 5,020 mAh and enjoy a 30W fast charge. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which you can use to pay together with applications such as Google Pay. For less than 190 euros, the Redmi Note 9 Pro it is a purchase that you cannot fail with.

