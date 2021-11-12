This will be the new ticket of the National Lottery of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez: PHOTO

The Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez who made history by unifying the titles in the Supermedian division will have their own lottery ticket for the Major Draw.

The fighter originally from Guadalajara announced that he will be the protagonist of the raffle that will take place on Nov. 16.

Through his Instagram account, the Mexican fighter announced this good news in his professional career with a message inviting his followers to participate in this very special draw.

“You too be a winner and buy your little pieces of the Major Draw next Tuesday, November 16. The jackpot is 21 million pesos! ”, Is the message that the boxer from Guadalajara spread and on the official Twitter account of the National lottery.

The banknote keeps the classic distribution, with a color in which white predominates and has yellow frames until they blend into orange, red, purple and blue tones at the bottom.

Also, in the center appears the image of the boxer with the red gloves, with the stamp “No Boxing No Life”. On the right side is the personal logo, and in contrast, is the jackpot that will be awarded to the winner on November 16.

The cost of the “little piece” is $ 30 pesos.

This is not the first time that a boxer appears on a Lottery ticket, since on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the World Boxing Council (CMB), dedicated a piece to honor the most significant champions of said sports institution, highlighting the Mexican Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Óscar de la Hoya and even Rubén “Púas” Olivares.