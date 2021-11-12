This week the future of Walter Montoya in Cruz Azul will be defined

Ad portas of the beginning of the final phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, The Cruz Azul board of directors began with the task of analyzing the eventual ups and downs that the team will have in Clausura 2022. Renewals, contract terms and signings are the subject of the meetings of the cement high command.

Currently, there are four players who end the link with the Machine and it is a certainty that one of them is leaving.. Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Alexis Peña and Orbelín Pineda are those players, and Maguito already has a pre-contract ready with Celta de Vigo. However, the other three are still waiting to define their future.

One that is already walking towards the exit door of La Noria is the Chaque. A few weeks ago, the Argentine midfielder revealed that his renewal depended on the last five games played by the team.; And although he likes to live in Mexico City, the variation that Juan Reynoso applies every week does not suit him.

The celestial board has not yet made a counter offer to Montoya to extend his contract with Cruz Azul. Everything indicates that they will not renew it and that the playoff could be his last match with the cement jersey four years after his signing for the club, from Seville of Spain.

As revealed by journalist David Espinosa, from Fox Sports, next week Walter’s agent will seek to begin with talks with the cement leaders to define his future. Although the intention of the player was to continue in the Machine, the probability that he will leave the club is very high.