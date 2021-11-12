This very complete mobile has a 100 euro discount

This complete mid-range from realme has about 100 euros discount, but you need an exclusive coupon to take advantage of it.

There is nothing that the realme GT Master Edition If you are looking for a top mid-range: 120 Hz screen, powerful processor, ultra fast charging, next update to Android 12 and, best of all, 100 euros discount. If you are fast, now you can buy the realme GT Master Edition in any of its three colors for just 252 euros with the coupon ESGT35 on AliExpress Plaza.

There are several things to keep in mind regarding this purchase. The main one is that the offer is only effective until the morning of November 13. It is also important to know that the recommended sale price of this 6 + 128 GB version is 349 euros, so the savings amount to approximately 100 euros. Also, as we have mentioned, the purchase is in AliExpress Plaza, which means that the shipping is free from Spain, VAT is already included and the warranty is 2 years.

If we check the price of this realme GT Master Edition, we see that in Amazon down to 319 euros, while its price in The English Court it’s just 289.90 euros. Both offers are fine, but neither of them matches the insane price AliExpress is offering right now.

Buy the realme GT Master Edition for only 250 euros on AliExpress

The realme GT Master Edition is a mobile that stands out for its design, especially in the gray version, as it has been created by the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

It is a delight to have it in your hands, as it is a terminal especially thin and light. Its thickness remains at 8 millimeters and its weight at 180 grams in this special edition, while the other two remaining weigh only 174 grams. Thus, using it is very comfortable, even for a long time.

On the other hand, the GT Master Edition mounts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. This last feature is especially important, as it guarantees extreme smoothness in the images. This same screen is where the fingerprint reader.

The processor takes care of the power Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, with 5G modem integrated so that the mobile can connect to 5G networks. It is a chip with enough power to move without problems all the apps and games you need, the performance of the smartphone is remarkable because of its “fault”.

In addition, it is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, with realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 as an operating system that will soon update to Android 12.

With the realme GT Master Edition you can also take very good quality photos thanks to its 64 MP main camera, as we saw in the analysis. You can also use an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro. Finally, this smartphone completes the experience with a 4,300 mAh battery that arrives more than enough at the end of the day with remaining energy. Also, thanks to the 65W fast charge it only takes half an hour to fully charge.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Realme

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe