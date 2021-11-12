This is working with Lana Wachowski

Jessica Henwick, star of Matrix 4, revealed what Lana Wachowski’s directing style is like. Neo’s new movie will be released in December.

Recently, Jessica Henwick, a member of the cast of Matrix 4, revealed what it was like to film this new production with director Lana Wachowski. After several years, the filmmaker returns with a new film from this franchise, where we will meet again with Keanu Reeves as Neo / Thomas Anderson. He will be joined by Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who will also reprise their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively.

As expected, Matrix 4 It will also have new additions. Among them are Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, as well as Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. According to speculation, this new movie will take place 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions and will once again revolve around Neo, who is apparently living an ordinary life in the near future of San Francisco. However, his life seems to take an unexpected turn when he finds himself back in The Matrix. The film will hit theaters on December 22.

What is it like to work with the director?

In an interview with Collider, Jessica Henwick revealed what it’s like to film under Lana Wachowski’s unconventional methods. The actress highly praised the filmmaker, who was commissioned to direct the original Matrix trilogy alongside her sister, Lilly. The newcomer to the franchise praised the director’s creativity, and unveiled the various “instinctual” techniques the filmmaker employed to keep the nature and pace of filming on track.

«[Wachowski es] very creative, and has a very, very strong vision. He doesn’t work like any of the directors I’ve worked with. He loves to run shots, so we often go 20 minutes without a single cut… Everyone had to be aware that there were 360 [grados de cobertura] at all times. She would stand next to the operator and be shooting. Keanu is talking and she is shooting. She’s driving the camera, zooming in on him, and then she would just turn around, and suddenly the camera will be on you, even though you’re on the other side of the line. This is how she shoots. It’s a lot like how you feel in the moment. It’s very instinctive for her. It is fascinating to watch. I have never worked with a director who has so much instinct… if you can’t be flexible with a director like that, then there is no point in working together ”, explained.

Matrix: Resurrections Synopsis and Trailer

In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. The choice, while an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer, and more dangerous than ever.