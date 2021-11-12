This is Will Smith’s exercise routine: This is how he lost 9 kilos in 20 weeks

With the quarantine, Will Smith had a considerable weight gain, but with an exercise routine the actor managed to reduce his measurements and change his habits. Through his series, on YouTube, “Best Shape of My Life” gave all the details.

In the middle of this year, the rapper confessed to being in the “Worst form of his life”, after sharing an image on Instagram where a bulging belly that she had never had before becomes evident.

The interpreter of numerous action sagas was characterized by showing off a muscular and toned body. In fact, when he participated in “The Prince of Rap” he had a slim figure.

Will Smith’s workout routine

“The basic framework is two days of resistance training, then we take off, then we do two more days,” he explains. Aaron Ferguson, who has been Will Smith’s coach for nine years.

It should be noted that the first day is for arms and abs and the second is for legs, to get to the next day, which is rest. The third day of the exercise routine would be on the back and the fourth contemplates a mixture of everything, before restarting.

“Will is a huge fan of doing cardio first thing in the morning, so we’ll do some sunrise runs. When I say ‘some’, I mean every morning, “says Ferguson.

A journey of physical and mental health

Will Smith started his weight loss journey at 221 pounds (100 kilos) and set a goal to lose 20 pounds (9 kilos) in 20 weeks. He decided that the entire process was going to be documented to put additional pressure on himself and not lose focus.

“For me, I am an artist, so the cameras act as my sponsor. They hold me accountable, when I know the world will see it, it’s like the biggest peer pressure there is. I will not fail if he is in front of the camera, “he says in the series.

According to an article in Men’s Health magazine, the film producer also admitted feeling bad psychologically and physically, before starting his exercise routine.

“There is nothing that I have experienced like changing your body, that teaches you the rules of the universe. Transforming and cultivating a healthy body and mind is really similar to the macro process of cultivating a better world.“, he concluded.

