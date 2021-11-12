This is the reason why Guardiola left Barcelona in 2012

For many Josep Guardiola it is one of the best technicians of the history of football and the best of contemporary timesHowever, the world (as well as Pep himself) saw the first glimpses of its magic in Barcelona, first as helmsman of the B and in 2008 like the first team.

From Barcelona B to the sextet in the elite

The one born in Sanpedor took a team with stars that had already won the Champions League, La Liga and also the Copa del Rey. The attitude of those players did not like him at all, since they did not work at the pace he wanted to keep winning, so decided to take out from the team to players like Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and Deco.

From here on, the rest would be history. Guardiola led the Catalan team to win the treble (Champions League, League and Cup) in its debut season with their own stars: Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Víctor Valdés, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets, among others.

For its second season, the 2009-2010, would achieve the feat of the sextet winning the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in December against Estudiantes de La Plata.

The next two seasons would be very good too for Guardiola and his pupils, but none as successful as the sextet. The style offensive, who always sought to dominate the match seeking to always have possession of the ball, but for this it was necessary to have players who were hungry to win, something that the coach stopped seeing in his last season leading the team.

The decision

Coach I had been thinking for a long time about whether or not to leave Can Pubçto, however, it came a moment where it was clear, since after four years playing at the highest level, Guardiola I was exhausted, He had nothing more to offer Barcelona.

“I left Barcelona because I was tired. I explained to the president (Sandro Rosell) how I felt in October 2011. There has been no change of mind since then. ”

Guardiola was clear about why he was leaving the team of his loves and explained it in more detail.

“The point is that in these four years we won four titles and we were playing better than ever, both with the 3-4-3 that I used against Real Madrid and with the 3-7-0 that I opted for in the Club World Cup. We were playing brilliantly, but he was tired, with no new tactical ideas. That’s why I left. There was no other reason. “

Guardiola left Barcelona in April 2012 and headed for Bayern Munich. In total, Pep led the Catalan team to win 3 Leagues, 2 King’s Cups, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 2 Champions League, 2 European Super Cups and 2 Club World Cups.

The quotes are excerpts from the book Pep Confidential