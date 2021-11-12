this is the hollywood couple of the moment

Since they met again to give love a new chance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have proven to be one of the most striking couples of the entertainment industry. And it is that after 17 years, they performed together again publicly and without fear of showing that this Romance it is the most intense. But the truth is that the fury has already subsided and other new couples begin to gain greater relevance.

Social networks usually determine what they are the most important ships of the moment and one that had prominence this week has to do directly with a figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although it could be the apparent relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, which keeps the fans quite restless, in reality there is another confirmed couple that also generates illusion in their followers.

+ What is the couple of the moment?

A few days after the premiere of Eternals, the film directed by the Oscar winner Chloé zhao, the actual partners of the cast members have become the topic of conversation. Angelina Jolie, which gives life to Thena, again positioned himself among the trends thanks to his eternal conflict with the father of his children, Brad Pitt. But another love story conquered the hearts of moviegoers.

Is about Richard Madden (35), who personifies Ikaris in the latest Marvel movie, and having a relationship with another well-known actor. After spending the quarantine together and showing themselves walking through Hampstead Heath in London, the Scottish actor confirmed his relationship with Froy Gutierrez (23). The young man rose to fame for his performance in the series Teen wolf and for the moment they have tried to preserve their privacy. However, fans can’t help but get excited when they give signs on Instagram that the relationship continues with “likes” on their photos.

This is not the first time that Richard Madden has found himself in a relationship with the protagonist of a very successful adolescent fiction. Previously, he was related to Brandon Flynn (28), the actor of 13 Reasons Why. During 2019, the protagonist of Bodyguard has been shown on different occasions in New York and Los Angeles with his boyfriend. But that story is already behind him and today he maintains his relationship with Gutierrez.