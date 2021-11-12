This is how the remastered version compares with the originals

Image : Rockstar Games.

It’s been 20 years since Rockstar released the mythical Grand Theft Auto III, a game with which he changed the formula of his franchise taking it to 3D and with a narrative style that became a standard for the genre. Now, Rockstar has released a version remastered so much of GTA III like the classics GTA Vice City from 2002 and GTA: San Andreas 2004.

The definitive edition of GTA Trilogy It is already available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, although in this last platform it does not have some features such as 4K support, of course. The price for the trilogy is $ 60.

And in a comparison video of the original version of these games and the new remastered version, we can see that the worlds that Claude, Tommy Vercetti and CJ travel through look better than ever. The characters are better modeled, the buildings have more detailed silhouettes, lighting, shadows and the effects of rain and water, among other things. They are not games that have been re created from scratch, as is the case with remakes like that of Demon’s Souls, but it has improved the graphics a lot compared to the classics of the era of PlayStation 2 and the first Xbox.