this has been his transformation

On November 11, Ludwika Paleta’s son, Nicolás Haza, turned 22 years old and they celebrated it by sharing photos on their social networks that prove their great transformation.

The young man is the product of the relationship between the actress of Polish origin and the director Plutarco Haza, whom she married and welcomed her first child in 1999.

At 42, he has three children and a second marriage to Emiliano Salinas Occelli, son of the former president of Mexico Carlos Salinas de Gortari, consummated in 2013, while Nicolás is already a man.

The transformation of Nicolás, the son of Ludwika Paleta

Son of Ludwika Paleta The young man was born from the relationship between Plutarco Haza and the Polish actress – Instagram Plutarco Haza.

Through Instagram, the actress dedicated a nice message to the birthday boy whom she described as her best teacher with a photograph in which they wasted complicity.

However, before reaching the maturity that he boasts today, and even the physical attractiveness that he boasts with his blue eyes, Ludwika Paleta’s first-born son was a very sweet boy who his parents protected from being publicly exposed.

For this reason there are not many images of him in his early years, since they have always been very careful with their personal life.

In fact, It wasn’t until he decided to enter the world of social media that the followers of the protagonist of War of likes and Parallel directions that they could learn more about his life.

Currently, Nicolás Haza is dedicated to music because he inherited the artistic vein of his parents and he enjoys some hobbies such as extreme sports, since he is a lover of adventure and adrenaline.