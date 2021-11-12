They violate norm with haulage plan for consultation

The pressure on officials of the Government of Jalisco to promote popular consultation on the fiscal pact among relatives and acquaintances contravenes the guidelines approved for carrying out the exercise.

Article 18 establishes that the State Electoral Institute is responsible for promoting and disseminating the consultation.

As authorized, Promotion actions must be carried out in schools, with civil organizations and the general population. It does not specify promotion in public offices or among bureaucrats.

Following the complaint by staff of the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat about pressure to promote consultation, the state government argued that they are invitations to participate and that public servants have a “moral obligation” to set an example in democratic exercises.

The doctor in Law, Lucía Almaraz Cázares, warned that it is not up to public servants to promote consultation and questioned whether it is justified as a “moral responsibility”. “Yes there is an irregularity and it does have to be addressed. The Law of Responsibilities in the administrative field marks the issue of diversion of resources when human or material equipment is used without there being a legal basis for such act ”.

The academic, Annel Vázquez Anderson, considered that, by using bureaucrats to promote consultation, the state administration takes advantage of a legal loophole; although ethically he sees it questionable.

The former head of the Committee for Social Participation of the Anti-Corruption System pointed out that With the promotion biased to support the governor’s position, the spirit of the citizen tool is undermined. “The mechanism is being distorted and it is being used to legitimize a decision by the authorities and it is becoming very expensive for Jalisco.”

The organization and promotion of the exercise will cost 22.5 million pesos.

An interview on the subject was requested with the Electoral Institute and with Margarita Sierra, head of the Secretariat for Planning and Citizen Participation, without obtaining a response.

The bureaucrats who denounced the pressures indicated that in addition to providing personal information on 20 contacts, they warned them that on the day of the consultation they would have to go to the voting booths to corroborate the data they provided.