They sanction ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for sexist comments

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation determined to sanction Richard ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti for the controversial statements he made after the match between Tigers and FC Juárez, at a press conference.

Through a statement, the agency explained that it punishes the Braves coach with three suspension games and an economic fine, “which he must comply with in the immediate upcoming games.”

Ferretti violated the provisions of article 1 of Appendix III “Racism and Discrimination” of the Sanctions Regulations of the FMF, in force for the 2021-2022 Season and article 6 of the Code of Ethics.

Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is warned about his future conduct, since in the event that these types of actions are committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against him.

When you hear this, you see that Machismo, Homophobia and sexism govern our soccer structurally. (Leagues, teams, players, media, fans) but the giggle of the reporters warns that there is no commitment to break it! pic.twitter.com/YBvJnrjiSv – Georgina González Toussaint (@Geo_Gonzalez) November 8, 2021

It was on November 6, after the game Tigres vs Juárez that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti He started his press conference by questioning reporters if there were ‘old women’ present.

He then asked if there were any ‘queers’, which caused laughter.

Who is going to be the first fag ?, pure males then, “he said.

His statements were criticized for being described as macho, homophobic and sexist.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital