They find that most NFTs cost less than $ 15 or don’t even have value

The researchers highlighted that the market for these digital pieces is well structured and that it is not a simple temporary trend.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been around for several years, but interest in them has exploded in 2021 with a series of multi-million dollar sales. While you might think of these digital objects as a dizzying business, the vast majority sell for less than $ 15, an international team of researchers led by the Alan Turing Institute in the UK concluded.

The specialists analyzed the data from 4.7 million NFT that were marketed between June 2017 and April this year. There was great variability in the prices of the non-fungible tokens analyzed and only 1% of those objects were traded for over $ 1,500, while 75% was sold for less than $ 15.

“The vast majority of these pieces are not even sold, which is why they did not enter our analyzes, “said Mauro Martino, from IBM Research (USA) and one of the authors of the study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.”People just spend money in producing an NFT and that’s it. I would not dare suggest to a friend who is dedicated to the arts to dabble in [en esta esfera] so that you get rich, because very few people can make a profit in this market, “he added.

How is the price of NFTs determined?

The researchers found that the price of an NFT is determined by three factors: visual characteristics of digital assets, previous sales of related non-fungible tokens and the sellers popularity and buyers.

Although Martino believes that the vast majority of the members of that community will probably not get rich, he admits that the sector it is well structured and it will continue to grow. “There are people who think that NFTs will only exist for a few years, that it is about a time trend. But we found that the market is growing and starting to have rules and behaviors that can be traced. So we assume that the NFTs will be with us for a long time, “he concluded.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!