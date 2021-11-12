They dictate 18 months in prison to the flight organizer that caused the death of Emiliano Sala

The intermediary who organized the flight whose accident cost the life of the Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in 2019 it was sentenced to 18 months in prison for having hired a pilot knowing that he lacked the required qualification.

On October 28, after two weeks of hearing and seven hours of deliberation, the popular jury of a court in Cardiff (Wales) declared David henderson, 67 years old, guilty of recklessness or negligence likely to have endangered the device.

In addition, he acknowledged his guilt for transporting a passenger without valid authorization to do so. Then he had been released.

The small private plane aboard which the 28-year-old player and the pilot were David ibbotson sank in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. The French Nantes forward was going to join Cardiff City, for which he had just signed for 17 million euros ($ 19.4 million).

The body of the player, whose disappearance shocked the world of football, was recovered from the interior of the aircraft more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 meters.

The body of the 59-year-old pilot was not found.

According to the version of the prosecution during the process, the defendant had to pilot the aircraft at first, but when he was on vacation in Paris with his wife, he entrusted the transport to David Ibbotson. The latter lacked a commercial pilot license, his qualification for this type of aircraft had expired and he did not have the competence required to perform night flights.

