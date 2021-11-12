They confirm that exercise helps to have better mental health

MADRID, 12 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Research from the Kaiser Permanente health system in the United States has shown that people who exercised more during the initial confinement period of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced less anxiety and depression than those who did not exercise. It has also shown that people who spent more time outdoors typically experienced lower levels of anxiety and depression than those who stayed indoors, as published in the journal Preventive Medicine.

More than 20,000 people participated in the survey-based study of six regions served by Kaiser Permanente across the United States, including Hawaii, Colorado, Georgia, and the mid-Atlantic states, as well as southern and northern California.

“What the results of this study tell us is that, even during an active pandemic or other public health crisis, people need to be encouraged to be physically active to help maintain their physical and mental health,” the author explains. The lead of the study, Dr. Deborah Rohm Young, director of the Behavioral Research Division of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research and Evaluation – Parks and other wilderness areas should remain open during public health emergencies. to encourage outdoor physical activity. “

The lockdown since March 2020, with businesses temporarily closed, affected the economy and jobs for many people, and these stressors, along with fewer opportunities to socialize with friends and family, increased symptoms of depression and anxiety for many. persons.

Physical activity and time spent in nature are associated with better mental health, and researchers at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California sought to determine how exercise and time outdoors were associated with women’s mental health. people during the height of the pandemic.

In April 2020, researchers sent a series of COVID-19 surveys to more than 250,000 participants in the Kaiser Permanente Research Bank, a collection of lifestyle surveys, electronic medical record data, and biospecimens, which Kaiser Permanente members volunteered.

People who reported symptoms of COVID-19 were not included in this analysis, resulting in 20,012 respondents. Each of them completed at least 4 surveys between April and July 2020.

White women over the age of 50 made up a high proportion of those surveyed. Most of the respondents said they were retired and generally adhered to “home safety” orders during the survey period.

The study found that reports of anxiety and depression decreased over time, and anxiety and depression scores were higher for women and youth. In addition, the participants who reported not having done any physical activity had the most depression and anxiety compared to the people who had exercised.

Spending less time outdoors was also associated with higher depression and anxiety scores, but people who had increased their time outdoors had the highest anxiety scores, something the research could not explain.

“What we learned from these results is that during future emergencies it will be important to carefully weigh decisions to close parks and outdoor areas against the negative impact such closures can have on people’s mental health,” Young concludes.