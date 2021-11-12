These have been the 5 photos of Kim Kardashian West that have swept Instagram

Kim kardashian west (@kimkardashian) made several publications that had a strong impact on the networks during the last hours. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, caused more than 12,269,589 of interactions between his followers.

The most relevant posts:

HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler ⭐️ #SpaceCowboy

My baby Kenny @kendalljenner You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect! Happy birthday I love you to infinity and beyond ♾

Happy Birthday Mommy !!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you !!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom !!!

💞 Pinkalicious Balenciaga 💞

Thank you so much to the @wsjmag for the honor of winning the Brand Innovator Award. I’m wearing our new @fendi x @skims dress and @tiffanyandco jewelry.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born on October 21, 1980, he began to make a dent in the world of fame in the early 2000s, when monopolized covers and photocalls as a friend of the also well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Kardashian appeared multiple times on reality TV The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

His prominence increased after 2007, the year in which he and his family premiered a reality show on E! called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then has launched multiple fragrances and accessories among which its brands KKW Beauty or Skims stand out. In 2016 Made the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the world’s most coveted businesswomen. Currently, following an agreement with the Coty company; its KKW BEAUTY cosmetics brand is valued at $ 1 billion.