These are the promotions in the automotive industry

Acquiring a car is one of the most exciting purchases one could make during your life and more at this time of year. It can be considered a Christmas gift or simply wanting to start the year with a new car.

The Good end, which began on November 10 and ends until November 16, is the long weekend in which many people buy or renew their wardrobe, room, house and even the car itself.

Despite the disappointing outlook suffered by the automotive industry in terms of the shortage of semiconductors at a global level, some car brands have joined the promotions offered by Buen Fin by giving offers and payment facilities to acquire accessories, attachments or a model new.

Although some brands do not participate directly in the Good End, through their official sites they provide advice and special offers to take care of the pocket of their customers.

Promotions

Tire manufacturers, Bridgestone, will offer special benefits, discounts of 20% on brand purchases + 18 months without interest in their ‘buy and test’ programs, as well as a 4×3 promotion on participating tires.

The luxury brand Acura You will have monthly payments from 8,313 to 12,470 pesos + zero commissions for opening with its exclusive credit ‘Acura Finance’ or monthly payments of up to 4,474 to 6,711 pesos with the benefits of ‘Smart Luxury’. All models have more precise specifications on their official pages.

The luxury brand belonging to Ford, Lincoln Motors, will carry out, in a few weeks, the ‘Wish List Sales Event’, where you can purchase any Cursai, Nautilus, Navigator and Aviator model, and make the first payment until 2022.



The whole month

Ford will have its well-known ‘Great month’ which will be until November 30, where every day there will be special promotions such as a year of free insurance in payments or cash, through dealers or its digital store for some SUVs and Transit Courier .

Also, some models will have specific promotions that range from commissions for free opening, months without interest, minimum monthly payments and up to 24 months with annuity rates of 11.99%.



The ‘Sling Fest ‘will also be in force all month to carry rates from 9.9%, zero percent opening commissions in 2020-2021 models and very low monthly payments for some models.

KIA Motors will offer zero opening fees for some models such as the Sorento, Forte Sedan and Hatchback, among others. While both versions of Rio will have the same zero commission + a prime rate of 5.5% with KIA Finance.

Spanish manufacturers, SEATThey will have specific promotions for each model they have, thus being an insurance for 5,890 + commission for free opening and protection of tires. Other models may have free insurance and some more specific specifications.

Good end

The South Korean firm, Hyundai, will enter the Good End with a promotion for its Grand i10 model with a 4×3 on Hankook 165/65 R14 tires.

In the same way, the manufacturers JAC Motors They will have the promotion of buying a new car in force that can be paid until January 2022. Regarding their portfolio of pre-owned cars; they will have rates of 13.99% from the 25 percent down payment. While the new models the rates will be 11.99% on the 20 percent down payment.

Suzuki you will have rates of up to 9.49% and free auto parts theft insurance for a whole year from the billing date.

The German firm, Volkswagen, will give a bonus of 8,800 pesos for people who leave their pre-owned car at one of the Das WeltAuto dealerships. As well as some new models, the down payment will not be charged or there will be daily payments for four or five years, up to a minimum monthly payment of 3,500 pesos + free insurance or without commissions, depending on the case of each participating model.

Mitsubishi You will have 24 months without interest or one year of insurance, auto parts insurance or maintenance for one year free, as well as zero opening commissions for your models. As for your Outlander PHEV hybrid model; it will have two years without interest or monthly payments of 8,900 pesos.



With these promotions, many people take the opportunity to buy a car according to their needs and tastes, but it is worth remembering that to make a good investment it is necessary to take into account various factors so that the expense is equitable and does not become an extra.