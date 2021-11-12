These are the first manufacturers to support Android 12’s Material You dynamic theme

One of the main novelties of Android 12 is its new interface Material You with his dynamic theme, with which the colors of the system interface and applications are adapted to our wallpaper, but that not all mobiles will have this feature when they update to this version.

Due to the layers of customization, manufacturers do not always implement all the new features of Android, and the android 12 dynamic theme It is one of those characteristics that will depend on the manufacturer, as confirmed by the source code of the Material Components library.

The list of brands that support dynamic theme

Since last September, Google confirmed that the dynamic theme of Material You would reach the rest of Android devices, which would not be an exclusive feature of the Pixel. Now we know which would be the first manufacturers that will support the dynamic theme on their devices when they update to Android 12 or Android 12L.

Mishaal rahman found in the Material Components source code a function that enables dynamic theme of applications depending on the manufacturer.

As we see in the function, we currently find 16 manufacturers that will be compatible with the Material You dynamic theme. They are as follows:

Oppo Realme Oneplus Alive Xiaomi Motorola Itel Tecno mobile limited Infinix mobility limited Nokia (hmd global) Sharp Sony TCL Lenovo Google Robolectric

As we can see, there are the main manufacturers, but it is missing Samsung, whose beta of One UI 4 if that implement a dynamic theme, but it is not yet known if it is a proprietary implementation that will only adapt the colors of the system interface and its own applications, or if Google has not yet added the Korean manufacturer to the list of brands that will support Material You.

Via | XDA-Developers

