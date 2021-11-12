These are the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days

While some of the new games on Xbox Game Pass, those of Redmond have revealed through the Xbox Wire 3 new free Xbox games are now available for the Free Play Days. One more weekend we are in luck, since we have the possibility to play MotoGP 21, Steamworld DIG 2 and Kingdom: New Lands for free. Three interesting and different games to have a complete and fun weekend.
While these 3 free games for xboxfor the Free Play Days They will be available until Sunday, November 14. We remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Next, we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them.
Live the 2021 season to the fullest with the MotoGP ™, Moto2 ™ and Moto3 ™ categories. Live the most authentic and immersive experience on two wheels with more than 120 official drivers, more than 20 circuits and new improved functions that reach an unprecedented dimension of realism. Oh, and for the first time: long lap penalty. Relive the history of MotoGP ™ with more than 40 historical riders and their iconic bikes.
SteamWorld Dig 2 brings you a platform mining adventure forged in the flames of Metroidvania. When an old merchant city is shaken by mysterious earthquakes, a lonely steambot and her particular companion decide to set out to discover the chilling horrors that await in the depths. Dig your way through underground galleries and explore colorful worlds full of treasures, secrets and traps.
Kingdom: The New Lands builds on the award-winning gameplay and mystery of Kingdom by including a wealth of new content to the Independent Games Festival-nominated title, while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have experienced and enjoyed. Travel to the new lands and receive an avalanche of new mounts, merchants and vagabonds who call these islands their home. But beware of obstacles that threaten your arrival, as your path will not be blocked only by greedy creatures, but the environment can defeat you on its own.
