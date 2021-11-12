These 12 Samsung products have been awarded for their innovation

The CTA (Consumer Technology Association) has confirmed that these 12 Samsung devices have received the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of technological devices thanks, above all, to the constant innovation it applies to its smartphones, smartwatches, headphones and household appliances, among others.

In this sense, the Korean giant has just announced that 12 of its products have been awarded for their innovation. Keep reading and discover what they are.

These are the Samsung products that have been awarded by the CTA

As the guys from the specialized media SamMobile tell us, Samsung has announced that 12 of its products have received the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, which reward the devices with the best design and the best engineering of the current year.

These awards are awarded each year by the CTA (Consumer Technology Association) and will be delivered at CES 2022, an event that will be held, in person, in the city of Las Vegas between January 5 and 8, 2022.

The first of the Korean giant’s devices that has been awarded by the CTA is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and received this award for its innovative design, its 49 available customization options and its IPX8 water resistance.

The rest of the devices of the Korean firm that have received these awards within the category of smartphones and mobile accessories are the other folding terminal that Samsung presented this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Buds 2, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, the Galaxy SmartTag + and the 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 photo sensor.

Within the category of computer products, the Samsung devices that have received the CES 2022 Innovation Awards are RAM 512GB DDR5 RDIMM and the SSD U.2 ZNS NVMe PM1731A and NVMe PM1743 fifth generation.

Finally, within the category of home appliances, the devices of the Korean brand that have received this award are its 30-inch smart induction hob and Samsung WA7700A top-load washing machine. The first received the award for its great energy savings and the second for its premium design and great performance.

Samsung is expected to present some of their new products at CES 2022But, without a doubt, the most anticipated of all is its new affordable high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

