‘There is no room for anyone’

Ricardo Ferretti, strategist Juárez FC, was fined by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation after the homophobic comments he made at the press conference after a duel between Braves and Tigers.

About, Mikel Arriola, president of the League MX, he assured that just as he was punished Ferretti There will be no margin regarding sanctions that have to do with discrimination, regardless of who is involved in the football union.

“We are at an important moment to send a very clear signal. Soccer, industry, FederationWe, the owners, the fans, are against any type of discrimination and we have the mechanisms to sanction “, was the message of the leader in an interview with Fox Sports.

“There is no margin (for anyone in the industry). We are governed by regulations and most importantly by a code of ethics; all of us who are in football have to know that we are responsible for sending messages through sport,” he said Arriola.

The ‘Tuca’ mentioned after the incident that his intention was not to offend anyone present at the press conference, but the Disciplinary Commission raised a warning to the strategist to prevent him from repeating this behavior in the future.

