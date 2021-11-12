There is a video of Kylie Jenner when she was 15 years old that shows a never seen bad temper

Arguments between siblings is the most common thing in the world. No family escapes from it, not even one of the most famous in the world, the Kardashian-Jenner family. Days ago a video of the minors of the clan, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, was leaked, where it is observed that they did not get along completely during their adolescence.

The life of this family has been surrounded by controversy and controversy, since they decided to document all aspects of their day-to-day life on their Reality Show: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which already has 20 seasons and 14 years on the air.

In the video, the two sisters can be seen arguing in Kylie’s room. Kendall was going through what appeared to be a tablet of the time, which was shaped like a pink heart, while Kylie was sitting in a corner of the bedroom, going through her school bag, when, suddenly, and with a very bad temper, he asks his sister to leave her room. Kendall seems not to take her little sister’s order very seriously, as she decides to ignore her, while telling her to shut her mouth. At that moment, anger seized the young Kylie Jenner, since she could only shout, very angry, “KENDALL!”, Holding her head.

This video has quickly become viral, since many of the family’s fans remembered that episode, where some of the disagreements between this pair of sisters could be evidenced. Although, this time the altercation did not go any further, the truth is that both have a very long history of arguments that have even ended with fists.

On one occasion, the young women were traveling in the back seats of a van with their father, Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner today), suddenly, Kylie decided to place her feet on Kendall’s face, at that moment Kendall reacted, and hit her sister in the face.

The discussions are not over

Over the years, you might have thought that these discussions would end, but it really hasn’t, since very recently they starred in another controversial discussion that ended in physical violence.

On that occasion they were all having dinner as a family, when Kylie accidentally stained Kendall’s suit and when they were on their way to another place, Kendall demanded that her younger sister leave her at her house, Kylie refused to do so and they ended up in a fight that included yelling and slapping.

This fight became media, since it was recorded in a call while they argued. Certainly his discussions as teenagers were much simpler than those of his adult life. It was just turning the page and continuing to share in his room, unlike this last dispute, where they spent weeks without speaking and it was thanks to the intervention of their sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, that they managed to make peace and they were reunited as a family. .