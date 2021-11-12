The Xbox is flying with an offer that nobody expected for the Good End

Xbox Series S

Buying a next-generation console is not an easy task. First because the stock of these consoles is being super limited in stores around the world, and secondly because their price requires a significant investment. But at Amazon they have decided to throw the house out the window during the Good End and make it super easy for you, since they have launched an offer with which to buy one Xbox Series S at a great price with a 21% discount.

Priced at $ 6,699 pesos, you can get hold of Microsoft’s digital proposal. It is one of the best prices that the console has ever had after a year of life in the market, so it is an excellent time to get one as soon as possible. Remember that this console does not offer 4K resolution, and it does not have an optical disc drive, so it is an ideal proposal for those who are looking for minimal space and are not interested in playing in native 4K.

Because yes, the console scales up to 4K, but the generated graphics reach a maximum of a 1440p resolution. It is a way to get a much more adjusted price, with a console that will be able to run the new generation games and that will allow users to keep up to date with everything that is released in the industry.

Small, but very capable

This console immediately attracts attention with its tiny size, as its dimensions are extremely compact. This allows it to go unnoticed in any place, although we will not be forced to hide it for that reason, since its modern design is worth showing off in public.

It has a HDMI output, three USB ports, and an expansion slot to increase the internal capacity of 512 GB that it offers as standard, a storage space that you will probably need to expand when you install some of the great titles that are in the catalog, such as Call of Duty: Vanguard or Microsoft Flight Simulator, games that require a large amount of free disk space.

In that case, you must purchase the expansion card, which is nothing more than an easy-to-install memory that maintains the reading and writing speeds that are required so as not to affect the performance of the console. Unfortunately these cards have a fairly high price, so you should take this into account when installing many games on the system (you can use a USB 3.0 disk, but only to store, not to run the games from there).

There are no reasons to avoid this offer

The 21% discount that is currently being applied on the Xbox Series S is a divine sign that you should not pass up. That the console is in stock and with that price is something difficult to see on these dates, so either for your own use or as a gift idea, you better close the shopping cart as soon as possible, do not stay without her.

