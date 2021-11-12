the WTO will design your report

Manuel Castells, Minister of Universities.

The Ministry of Universities will let the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) develop at your discretion and model the required report for homologate foreign medical degrees, without therefore having a common framework designed by the ministerial body. “The Royal Decree does not specify a specific content for said report, but rather its content is fruit of one’s own autonomy and they will be able to elaborate it the way that deem appropriate “, ministerial sources explain to Medical Writing.

These same sources influence this newspaper in that the measure actually supposes a continuation of “Royal Decree 967/2014, of November 21, in which the participation of the Professional Associations in the procedure for the homologation of foreign qualifications was already contemplated, as indicated in article 9.2 .: access to the exercise of a regulated profession, will be transferred to the General Councils and, where appropriate, to the National Associations that represent the collective interests of the corresponding professional sector, so that in within ten days issue report, which will have character not binding; after the specified period has elapsed, the proceedings will continue ‘”.

This requirement to the collegiate organization is one of those that will be included in the new method to homologate foreign university degrees, with which the Ministry of Universities wants to reduce the time “up to six months” that lasts a process that every year hundreds of graduates in Medicine demand. Thus, and as referred to in the previous RD, the WTO will have a maximum period of 10 days to issue it.

Likewise, the technical and binding reports that will be issued by the Commission for Technical Analysis of Approvals and Declaration of Equivalences, they must be issued within a maximum of two months. “In relation to the procedure of validation of foreign university studies, a maximum period of two months is established for the resolution of the same by the universities ”, states the Royal Decree.

Homologation of foreign Medicine degrees: “A vital importance”

Universities have explained that this process is of great relevance for the future employment of university graduates. “It is of vital importance for the consolidation of the European Higher Education Area as well as for the mobility of higher graduates between different countries and, also, it has a very important relevance in the labor market as well as in attracting international talent for the economic and technological development of our country ”, defends the institution directed by Manuel Castells.

Along these lines, the Ministry considers a “priority” to be “at the service of professionals who have decided to start a new life in our country contributing with their talent to the development of our knowledge economy ”.

Is about a further advance in streamlining these approvals and that joins certain changes that could come in the future in this area. And it is just before the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with the pending transfers of powers between the central State and the Basque Government, the Lehendakaritza had requested that the Basque autonomous community also acquire this homologative competition. A negotiation between the central government and that of Euskadi that was stopped by the political rigors of the coronavirus, but which will foreseeably be resumed in the coming months.