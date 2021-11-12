The visible discomfort of Gerardo Martino

Visibly uncomfortable from the delay of about an hour on the way to Indianapolis to Cincinnati due to a heavy rain, the technician of the National selection , Gerardo Martino, reminded at times the conference of Javier Aguirre pre-game against Argentina for the round of 16 of the World of South Africa 2010.

The strategist started with short answers, somewhat curt as when he spoke of the message for the fans ahead of the game this Friday against USA: “I tell the fans to continue supporting us, that the team is at the forefront and with many chances to qualify.”

Then they became longer, although I kept looking down. Not only was the press conference delayed, but the arrival of the Mexican team from Indianapolis (Carmel) to Cincinnati, after a heavy rain fell that slowed the transportation of the tricolor set, in a journey that under normal conditions is just over two hours.

Again cutting when questioned of the opinions of the former technician of USA, Steve Sampson, who spoke of those present from both teams: “They are opinions, everyone has the right to express themselves and think what they want, I am not here to judge anyone’s sayings.”