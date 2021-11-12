The Venezuelan Academy of Medicine refused to prioritize vaccination of children from the age of 2 against COVID-19

A sick woman prepares a Cuban vaccine Abdala (EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa / File)



The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela rejected this Monday the “insistence“Which he considers that the Nicolás Maduro regime has in vaccinate children between the ages of 2 and 11, a process that began this Monday, when, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), only 32.3% of citizens have the complete guideline.

“According to the official PAHO website, as of November 5, 2021, the Venezuelan population vaccinated with the full schedule (2 doses) barely reached 32.30% (9,044,000 people), which translates into there are still a large number of older adults, with and without comorbidities (who have not received it)”, States the ANM in a statement.

Among those people who have not yet received both doses, there are also “front-line health personnel” and “other vulnerable groupsThey are not protected.

View of several doses of the Cuban vaccine in Abdala tests, during an immunization day in Caracas (EFE / Miguel Gutiérrez / Archive)

“Whereby, We do not understand the insistence on vaccinating children from 2 to 11 years old, being the population with the lowest risk of becoming ill, and even less the reason for administering the prototypes (Cuban) Soberana and, soon, Abdala, of which there is no information of some kind”, They highlight.

Venezuela began this Monday to immunize against COVID-19 children between 2 and 11 years old with the Cuban Soberana 02 vaccine, and plans to authorize in the coming days the other drug from the Caribbean island, Abdala, as well as one of the doses from China, reported the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, without specifying which one.

On August 20, Cuba’s Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed) approved the emergency use of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, prepared by the state Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV).

The previous month, the Abdala vaccine also received authorization for use in emergencies by Cecmed.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Prison crisis in Venezuela: more than 600 prisoners went on hunger strike at the Penitentiary Center of the Andean Region

The United States supported the measures of justice and accountability after the opening of the investigation of the ICC in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court will open a formal investigation into the human rights violations of the Nicolás Maduro regime