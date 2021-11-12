The United States seeks absolute respect from Mexico, according to Berhalter

CINCINNATI – Humiliating Mexico in two consecutive finals (Nations League and Gold Cup) is not enough for Gregg Berhalter, coach of the United States.

Winning this Friday in Cincinnati, within the Concacaf Octagonal Final, means as much as the three points, as much as the shaking in an incessant rivalry, means gaining the absolute respect of Mexican soccer.

“We have beaten them twice this summer, but it is not enough,” Berhalter said at the press conference prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying game. And he points out: “So tomorrow (Friday) we will try to win.”

Against Mexico, Berhalter ratifies his decision: Christian Pulisic will not start against Mexico. “Common sense,” he adds, explaining that he is not in the physical condition required by this Concacaf Civil War. In return, he announces Zack Steffen (Manchester City) in goal in place of Matt Turner, considered the best American goalkeeper.

“You can’t count on a player who has only trained four days after injury,” Berhalter added to his decision to relegate Pulisic.

And although he does not draw it punctually, but the US coach sees a perfect scenario to score three points at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Berhalter sees the rostrum absolutely on his side. “The stadium is going to erupt in our favor.”

It touches on two specific elements: experience and, again, respect. And even so, he maintains that his team is in full condition to beat Tri. He has, in his opinion, the gasoline, strength and conviction to maintain a powerful rhythm of play for 90 minutes.

Gregg Berhalter, in conversation with his players. AP

“We cannot compete with the experience of the Mexican players. They have a longer journey, an older age. We have youth, strength, intensity, and at a very high level. If we want to earn everyone’s respect, we must do it for ourselves, on the pitch, ”explains Berhalter.

How do you expect Mexico coach Gerardo Martino to react after the two slaps he has dealt him in the summer? Will he do something different? They ask him

“I do not know. He is a world-class coach, he has directed Barcelona, ​​Argentina. I don’t dare to think what he wants to do, ”Berhalter said.

Mexico could face the United States, with that bombastic artillery called luxury: Tecatito Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano. It would be the first time that Berhalter can calibrate that offense, which many see as a dream. But the technician is not upset, he gets excited.

“The three of them are good players, and it is a great opportunity to see what we are capable of doing against them. But it’s not just the three of them, there will be eight others that we must also watch out for, ”explains Berhalter.

Regarding the move from Columbus to Cincinnati, as the venue to face Mexico, he assures that it is not a segregation of the Mexican fan. “It’s not about who you are, but who you support. We want people in the stands who make their support for the United States felt. That’s what it’s all about, ”he says.

Later, he points out that “we are proud to have Latino followers. That is important to us, and I hope that in the future, players like Ricardo Pepi will help us have more Latino fans. “